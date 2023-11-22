Rams Re-Sign RB Darrell Henderson To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that they’ve re-signed RB Darrell Henderson to their practice squad.

Here’s the Rams’ updated practice squad:

T A.J. Arcuri G Logan Bruss DT Marquise Copeland DB Tanner Ingle WR Tyler Johnson TE Nikola Kalinic C Mike McAllister G Grant Miller WR Xavier Smith TE Miller Forristall DB Michael Ojemudia LB Olakunle Fatukasi CB Shaun Jolly DT Cory Durden LB Zach VanValkenburg RB Darrell Henderson

Henderson, 26, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.

The Rams surprisingly opted to waive Henderson and he was later claimed by the Jaguars and subsequently waived once again. He returned to the Rams earlier this season and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2023, Henderson has appeared in four games for the Rams and recorded 46 rushing attempts for 112 yards (2.4 YPC) and two touchdowns, adding 10 receptions on 14 targets for another 103 yards.