Rams Re-Sign RB Malcolm Brown To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they’ve signed RB Malcolm Brown to their practice squad.

Here’s the Rams updated practice squad:

Brown, 29, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2015. He was promoted from their practice squad later that year.

Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights contract in the 2018 offseason. The Rams tendered Brown as a restricted free agent in 2019, then matched the Lions’ two-year, $3.25 million offer sheet to keep Brown.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2021, Brown signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins but was later placed on injured reserve. He signed a deal to join the Saints during the 2022 offseason but was cut in August and eventually returned to the Rams this offseason.

However, he was waived last week.

In 2022, Brown has appeared five games for the Rams and rushed for 34 yards on 14 carries (2.4 YPC) to go along with two receptions for 23 yards receiving and no touchdowns.