Rams Re-Sign RFA CB Darious Williams

The Rams announced that they re-signed restricted free agent CB Darious Williams after he officially signed his first-round tender on Wednesday.

Williams, 27 went undrafted out of UAB in 2018 before catching on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He was later waived and claimed by the Rams, remaining on the roster for the rest of the season.

He’s projected to earn a salary of $4.766 million for the 2021 season under the first-round tender.

In 2020, Williams appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and recorded 44 tackles and four interceptions.