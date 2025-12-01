Rams Re-Signed K Joshua Karty To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced they’ve re-signed K Joshua Karty to the practice squad on Monday.

In a corresponding move, the team released OL Wyatt Bowles from the practice squad.

Karty, 23, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Stanford.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,158,388 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025 when the team waived him.

He went unclaimed on waivers and ended up re-signing with the practice squad.

In 2025, Karty has appeared in eight games for the Rams and converted 10 of 15 field goal attempts, to go along with 23 of 26 extra point attempts.