Rams Re-Signing OLB Leonard Floyd To Four-Year, $64M Deal

A Rams’ source tells Josina Anderson that they’re re-signing OLB Leonard Floyd.

According to Adam Schefter, Floyd is signing a four-year, $64 million contract with the Rams.

The Giants were reportedly making a late push to sign Floyd. However, the Rams were clearly serious about retaining him long-term.

Floyd, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $15.7 million contract when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option worth $13.22 million for the 2020 season.

However, Chicago released Floyd before the option became guaranteed at the start of the 2020 league year. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Rams.

In 2020, Floyd appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and recorded 55 tackles, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries and a pass defense.

