Rams Re-Signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Rams are re-signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year deal.

Dianna Russini says the deal is worth up to $11 million for Garoppolo, which is a hefty payday for a backup.

Los Angeles liked Garoppolo so much as the backup last year that there was some talk they would have been fine with him as the starter had the Matthew Stafford situation worked out differently this offseason.

As is, Garoppolo will be back as the No. 2 quarterback for another year.

Garoppolo, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders but wound up being cut by the team.

Garoppolo joined the Rams last offseason and was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy, serving a two-game suspension.

In 2024, Garoppolo appeared in one game for the Rams and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.