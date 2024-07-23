Rams Reach Contract Resolution With Matthew Stafford Before Camp

Rams HC Sean McVay said the Rams and QB Matthew Stafford have worked something out with his lingering contract situation, per Jourdan Rodrigue.

McVay told reporters Stafford reported to camp and will take part in practice tomorrow. He added it was not an extension, just a contract adjustment, via Sarah Barshop.

Stafford had been seeking more guaranteed money on his contract which runs a few more years. The two sides have had talks ongoing through much of the offseason but both sides have kept things quiet publicly.

Though he’s within sight of 40, Stafford believes he has plenty of football left.

He’s due to make $31 million guaranteed in 2024 but has two more years remaining on his contract that include no guarantees. Stafford is due $32 and $31 million in the final two years of his deal.

There were persistent rumors about Stafford’s future last offseason, including that a spine injury could force him into retirement and that the Rams explored potentially trading him.

However, he remained in Los Angeles and was a huge part of their surprise playoff berth in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season.

Stafford, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later.

In 2023, Stafford appeared in 15 games for the Rams and threw for 3,965 yards while completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Rams and Stafford as the news is available.