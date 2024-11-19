Rams Release P Ty Zentner From Practice Squad

The Rams announced on Tuesday that they have released P Ty Zentner from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list reflecting the Rams’ practice squad:

DT David Olajiga (International)

OL A.J. Arcuri

TE Miller Forristall

DB Tanner Ingle

DB Shaun Jolly

TE Nikola Kalinic

WR Drake Stoops

OLB Keir Thomas

DT Cory Durden

WR Quintez Cephus

DB Quindell Johnson

DB Cam Lampkin

ILB Elias Neal

LB Tony Fields

DE Jonah Williams

DB A.J. Green

Zentner, 26, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived during camp and signed with the Texans, who waived him again coming out of the preseason.

Houston re-signed Zentner to the practice squad but quickly promoted him to the active roster. However, he was waived before catching on with the Titans, appearing in five games in 2023.

Zenter has since signed with the Rams making one appearance, mainly being a member of the practice squad.

In 2024, Zenter has appeared in one game for the Rams and punted seven times for 281 yards, placing three of his punts inside the 20 yard-line.