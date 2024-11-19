Rams Release P Ty Zentner From Practice Squad

The Rams announced on Tuesday that they have released P Ty Zentner from the practice squad.
The following is an updated list reflecting the Rams’ practice squad:
- DT David Olajiga (International)
- OL A.J. Arcuri
- TE Miller Forristall
- DB Tanner Ingle
- DB Shaun Jolly
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- WR Drake Stoops
- OLB Keir Thomas
- DT Cory Durden
- WR Quintez Cephus
- DB Quindell Johnson
- DB Cam Lampkin
- ILB Elias Neal
- LB Tony Fields
- DE Jonah Williams
- DB A.J. Green
Zentner, 26, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived during camp and signed with the Texans, who waived him again coming out of the preseason.
Houston re-signed Zentner to the practice squad but quickly promoted him to the active roster. However, he was waived before catching on with the Titans, appearing in five games in 2023.
Zenter has since signed with the Rams making one appearance, mainly being a member of the practice squad.
In 2024, Zenter has appeared in one game for the Rams and punted seven times for 281 yards, placing three of his punts inside the 20 yard-line.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!