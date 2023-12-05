Rams Release TE Miller Forristall From Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that they’ve officially released TE Miller Forristall from their practice squad.
Here’s the Rams updated practice squad:
- T A.J. Arcuri
- G Logan Bruss
- DT Marquise Copeland
- DB Tanner Ingle
- WR Tyler Johnson
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- C Mike McAllister
- WR Xavier Smith
- DB Michael Ojemudia
- LB Olakunle Fatukasi
- DT Cory Durden
- LB Zach VanValkenburg
- RB Darrell Henderson
- DB Cameron McCutcheon
- T Zachary Thomas
Forristal, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama but Tennessee waived him during final cuts in 2021. Forristal then signed on with the Titans’ practice squad for two days before the team released him.
From there, Forristall had stints with the Browns and Saints before joining the Rams’ practice squad.
In 2022, Forristall has appeared in one game for the Browns but recorded no statistics.
