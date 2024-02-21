Rams Releasing OL Brian Allen

The Rams announced on Wednesday that they are releasing veteran OL Brian Allen.

Allen, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal to remain with the Rams in 2022.

In 2023, Allen appeared in five games for the Rams.

We will have more news on Allen as it becomes available.