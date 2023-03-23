Rams Rework C Brian Allen’s Contract, Add $3.2M In Cap Space

According to Jason Fitzgerald, the Rams have reworked C Brian Allen‘s contract to save $3.2 million against the cap in 2023.

His website, Over The Cap, has the details. Allen agreed to a $3 million pay cut in return for $3 million in guarantees for 2023, including a $1 million signing bonus.

The veteran center had come up as a potential cap cut but given their injury issues last year it’s understandable the Rams preferred to keep Allen.

Allen, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract.

Allen was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Rams in 2022.

In 2022, Allen appeared in seven games for the Rams and made seven starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 17 center out of 36 qualifying players.