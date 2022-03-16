Rams Reworking Contract Of LB Leonard Floyd, Creating $12M In Cap Space

Field Yates reports that the Rams are picking up $12 million in salary cap space by reworking the contract of LB Leonard Floyd.

Floyd, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $15.7 million contract when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option worth $13.22 million for the 2020 season.

However, Chicago released Floyd before the option became guaranteed at the start of the 2020 league year. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Rams.

In 2021, Floyd appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 70 tackles, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception.