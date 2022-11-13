Rams Rule Out QB Matthew Stafford For Week 10, Will Start QB John Wolford

The Rams have officially ruled out QB Matthew Stafford for Week 10 and will start QB John Wolford in his place.

Stafford, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks last year. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that includes $135 million guaranteed back in March and is set to earn a base salary of $1,500,000 this season to go along with a $12 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Stafford has appeared in eight games and completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 1,928 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for five yards.

