Rams Rule Out QB Matthew Stafford From Week 13

Rams HC Sean McVay announced that QB Matthew Stafford has been ruled out from Week 13 due to his neck injury.

McVay confirmed that Stafford has cleared the concussion protocol, but is still unavailable.

Los Angeles will start John Wolford in Sunday’s game.

Adam Schefter notes that Stafford’s status for the rest of the season is “uncertain” at best.

Last week, Schefter reported that Stafford’s status is up in the air due to numbness he’s been experiencing in his legs from a neck injury.

Ian Rapoport added that Stafford was experiencing some numbness in his legs from a stinger following a hit, and Los Angeles elected to be cautious because it could not rule out a concussion as the cause of those symptoms.

Stafford, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks last year. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that includes $135 million guaranteed back in March and is set to earn a base salary of $1,500,000 this season to go along with a $12 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Stafford has appeared in nine games and completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for nine yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Rams’ quarterback situation as the news is available.