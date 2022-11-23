Rams Rule QB Matthew Stafford Out For Week 12 With Neck Injury

Rams HC Sean McVay announced that QB Matthew Stafford won’t play this week with a neck injury, per Sarah Barshop.

Stafford is in the concussion protocol but McVay says that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s concussed. Per Jourdan Rodrigue, Stafford felt some numbness in his legs after a hit and the team is further evaluating the issue.

He missed another game earlier this season while in the concussion protocol.

Rams backup QB Bryce Perkins is in line to make his first career start against the Chiefs with Stafford sidelined.

Stafford, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks last year. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that includes $135 million guaranteed back in March and is set to earn a base salary of $1,500,000 this season to go along with a $12 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Stafford has appeared in nine games and completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for nine yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Rams’ quarterback situation as the news is available.