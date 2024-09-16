Rams S John Johnson Suffered Hairline Fracture, Will Miss 4-6 Weeks

Jordan Schultz reports that veteran Rams S John Johnson suffered a hairline fracture against the Cardinals and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

The Rams are expected to place Johnson on injured reserve in the coming days and replace him on the roster with someone else.

Johnson, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Rams out of Boston College in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.25 million rookie contract with the Rams before entering free agency.

The Browns signed Johnson to a three-year $33.75 million deal during the 2021 offseason. He was designated a June 1 release in 2023 and returned to Los Angeles before agreeing to another one-year deal with the team in July 2024.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in two games for the Rams and recorded eight tackles and one interception.

We will have more news on Johnson as it becomes available.