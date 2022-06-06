Rams Sign 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Rams officially signed their entire 2022 draft class to rookie contracts on Monday.

Rd Player Pos. Note 3 Logan Bruss OG Signed 4 Decobie Durant CB Signed 5 Kyren Williams RB Signed 6 Quentin Lake S Signed 6 Derion Kendrick CB Signed 7 Daniel Hardy LB Signed 7 Russ Yeast S Signed 7 A. J. Arcuri OT Signed

Bruss, 22, was redshirted during his freshman season at Wisconsin due to a broken left foot. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2021.

During his four years at Wisconsin, Bruss started in 35 of his 42 games and played 26 games at right tackle, six games at right guard, and three games at tight end.

Williams, 21, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame and was named Second Team All-ACC in 2020.

Kendrick 21, was a seventh-round pick and hails from Rock Hill, South Carolina. He originally attended Clemson before transferring to Georgia for the 2021 season where he was named Second Team All-ACC for a second time. He was named First Team All-SEC in his one season with the Bulldogs.

During his four-year college career, Kendrick recorded 67 tackles, one sack, seven interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns.