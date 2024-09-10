Rams Sign C Dylan McMahon Off Eagles PS

The Los Angeles Rams have signed sixth-round C Dylan McMahon to their roster from the Eagles practice squad, per Matt Lombardo.

The Rams have had a ton of offensive line injuries already and McMahon gives them another option for depth at center.

McMahon, 23, was drafted by the Eagles with the No. 190 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4,206,100 including a $186,100 signing bonus.

However, the Eagles waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.