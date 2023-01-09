Rams Sign Nine Players To Futures Contracts

The Los Angeles Rams officially signed nine players to futures contracts for the 2023 season on Monday.

The full list includes:

TE Roger Carter DB T.J. Carter DE T.J. Carter DB Richard LeCounte OT Max Pircher WR Jaquarii Roberson WR Jerreth Sterns DE Brayden Thomas DE Zach VanValkenburg

Carter, 24, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky back in April of 2020. He lasted a few months in Arizona before getting cut and signing with the Saints. However, he was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of training camp.

Carter signed with the Steelers in April of 2021 but was again waived at the end of the preseason. He later caught on with the Rams and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Carter appeared in two games for the Rams and recorded one tackle.

During his college career, Carter appeared in 50 games and recorded 71 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, six sacks, and five pass defenses.