Rams Sign OT Zachary Thomas Off Bears’ Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have signed OT Zachary Thomas from the Bears’ practice squad to their active roster.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed to Active Roster T Zachary Thomas — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 18, 2022

Thomas, 24, was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Bears out of San Diego State. He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

During his college career, Thomas appeared in 36 and earned first-team All-MW honors in 2021 and was second-team in 2020.