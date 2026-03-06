Rams Sign S Kam Curl To Three-Year, $36M Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Rams and S Kam Curl have agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract on Friday.

The deal can be worth up to $39 million with incentives, per Garafolo.

Curl, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Commanders back in 2020. He’s played out the final year of his four-year, $3.4 million contract and became an unrestricted free-agent this offseason.

The Rams signed Curl to a two-year, $13 million contract for the 2024 season. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent again this offseason.

In 2025, Curl appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 122 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, two interceptions and five pass defenses.

