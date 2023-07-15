Rams Sign TE Nikola Kalinic

The Los Angeles Rams have officially signed TE Nikola Kalinic to a contract.

Kalinic, 26, is a former second-round pick by the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019.

The Colts signed Kalinic last offseason to a futures deal, he spent the season in between the practice squad and active roster before ultimately being waived back in May.

During his two-year career, Kalinic appeared in 30 games for the Tiger-Cats and recorded 23 receptions for 192 yards (8.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.

In 2022, Kalinic appeared in seven games for the Colts. He returned one kick for 15 yards.