Rams Sign WR Britain Covey

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed WR Britain Covey to a one-year deal.

Covey, 28, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Utah following the 2022 draft. He spent 2022 and 2023 going back and forth from the practice squad and eventually signed to the active roster in September 2023, where he stayed through the 2024 season.

In 2024, Covey appeared in five games for the Eagles and caught seven passes for 34 yards.