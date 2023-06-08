Rams Sign WR Demarcus Robinson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Rams are signing veteran WR Demarcus Robinson.

He’ll add some additional depth to Los Angeles’ receiving corps which doesn’t currently have a whole lot of options outside of Cooper Kupp.

Robinson, 28, was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.85 million.

The Chiefs brought Robinson back on a one-year deal for two additional seasons. He signed on with the Raiders during the 2022 offseason but was cut loose in August. He landed with the Ravens.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 48 passes on 75 targets for 458 yards receiving and two touchdowns.