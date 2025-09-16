Rams Signed CB Tre Brown

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Tuesday they have signed CB Tre Brown to a contract.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Free Agent Signing CB Tre Brown pic.twitter.com/zLAPt0NBn9 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 16, 2025

He takes the place of CB Ahkello Witherspoon, who was placed on injured reserve yesterday.

Brown, 27, was selected with the No. 137 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Seahawks.

He later signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract and played out the final year of that deal in 2024. He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers but was injured in training camp and let go during final roster cuts.

In 2024, Brown appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and recorded 26 total tackles and one pass deflection.