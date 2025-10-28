Rams Signed WR Tyler Scott To PS

The Rams announced the signing of WR Tyler Scott to their practice squad on Tuesday, one of the team’s six veteran signings allowed to the unit.

Scott, 24, a native of Akron, Ohio, was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $4,503,448 rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $915,000 in 2025, but was waived at the end of camp.

He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad, but was released back in September. The Seahawks then signed Scott to their squad in October but released him soon after.

In 2024, Scott appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded one catch for five yards. He also returned eight kicks for 207 yards.