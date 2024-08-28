Rams Signing DL Neville Gallimore

Jeremy Fowler reports that veteran DL Neville Gallimore is flying to Los Angeles to sign with the Rams’ active roster.

Gallimore, 27, was a third-round pick out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,680,449, including a $963,964 signing bonus, $963,964 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,170,112.

Gallimore was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason and was expected to sign with the Dolphins, yet a deal never came to fruition.

In 2023, Gallimore appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 16 tackles, one sack, and one pass defense.

We will have more news on Gallimore as it becomes available.