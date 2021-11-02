Rams Signing ILB Christian Rozeboom Off Chiefs’ Practice Squad

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams are signing ILB Christian Rozeboom off of the Chiefs’ practice squad to their active roster.

Rozeboom, 24, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted back in April of last year out of South Dakota State. He signed on with their practice squad.

He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and signed on with the Chiefs’ practice squad in September.

During his college career at South Dakota State, Rozeboom recorded 475 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, six sacks, eight forced fumbles, and eight interceptions.