Rams Signing K Mason Crosby To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Rams are signing veteran K Mason Crosby to the practice squad.

He adds Los Angeles intends to move him to the active roster in the near future.

The veteran kicker had a workout with the Rams earlier this season, along with a few other teams.

Crosby, 39, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2007. He finished his four-year, $16.1 million contract in 2019 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a new three-year extension worth $12.9 million with Green Bay.

Crosby has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent since March.

For his career, Mason has appeared in 258 games for the Packers and converted 395 out of 485 field goal attempts (81.4 percent) to go along with 733 out of 753 extra point tries.