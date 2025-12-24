Rams Signing OL Royce Newman To PS

The Rams announced that they are signing veteran OL Royce Newman to their practice squad.

Newman, 28, was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract when Green Bay decided to re-work his contract after he qualified for the NFL’s proven performance escalator, which raised his compensation to $3.1 million in 2024.

The Packers reduced Newman’s base salary to the minimum of $1.25 million and converted $1 million into a per-game roster bonus. None of his 2024 compensation was guaranteed.

He was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts in August of last year and was quickly claimed by the Buccaneers, but was later let go and is now catching on with Los Angeles.

In 2024, Newman appeared in one game for the Buccaneers as a guard.