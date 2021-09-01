Rams Signing RB Buddy Howell To Practice Squad

Aaron Wilson reports the Los Angeles Rams are signing RB Buddy Howell to their practice squad.
Here’s the Rams updated practice squad:
- WR Landen Akers
- RB Otis Anderson
- TE Kendall Blanton
- T Chandler Brewer
- DE Earnest Brown
- DT Marquise Copeland
- DB Donte Deayon
- DB Tyler Hall
- LB Micah Kiser
- G Jeremiah Kolone
- WR J.J. Koski
- LB Justin Lawler
- DB Kareem Orr
- T Max Pircher (International)
- RB Buddy Howell
Howell, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018, when he signed on with the Dolphins. The Texans then claimed him off waivers when Miami waived him coming out of the preseason.
After playing out his contract in Houston, Howell re-signed with the Texans on a one-year $1.5 million extension this past February.
In 2020, Howell appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with one reception for three yards and no touchdowns.
