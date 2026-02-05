Rams Signing RB Jordan Waters

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Rams are signing RB Jordan Waters to a reserve/futures deal.

Waters, 25, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State following the 2025 draft. Unfortunately, he was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp.

In his collegiate career, Waters appeared in 63 games at Duke and North Carolina State and rushed 428 times for 2,161 yards (5.05 YPC) and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 47 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns.