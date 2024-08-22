Rams Signing RB SaRodorick Thompson

The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed RB SaRodorick Thompson to a contract on Thursday.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Free Agent Signing RB SaRodorick Thompson

pic.twitter.com/ZNZRvQdq8j — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 22, 2024

Thompson, 24, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in April. He was cut after a couple of months and caught on with the Seahawks in training camp, but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

He bounced on and off Seattle’s practice squad last season. He caught on with the Cowboys’ practice squad in January but was cut after a few weeks.

In 2023, Thompson appeared in one game for the Seahawks but did not record any statistics.

During his college career, Thomspon recorded 540 rushing attempts for 2,664 yards (4.9 YPC) and 40 touchdowns, to go along with 91 receptions for 520 yards (5.7 YPC) and one touchdown.