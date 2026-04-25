Rams Signing Texas QB Matthew Caldwell

According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams are signing former Texas QB Matthew Caldwell.

Rams GM Les Snead‘s son goes to Texas and he has some strong connections to the program, which is worth noting.

Caldwell, 22, started his career at Jacksonville State and had stops at Gardner Webb and Troy before landing at Texas for his final season in 2025.

For his college career, Caldwell appeared in 14 games across five seasons with seven starts. He completed 56.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,438 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions to go with 126 yards rushing and four more touchdowns.