Rams Signing UAB CB Brontae Harris

The Los Angeles Rams are signing undrafted UAB CB Brontae Harris to a contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Harris will be the 10th undrafted free agent signing for the Rams: 

  1. Iowa State WR Landen Akers
  2. Merrimack DB Jovan Grant
  3. Texas State WR Jeremiah Haydel
  4. Pittsburgh S Paris Ford
  5. Iowa OT Alaric Jackson
  6. Western Kentucky C Jordan Meredith
  7. Boston College OLB Max Roberts
  8. Air Force DT George Silvanic
  9. BYU S Troy Warner
  10. UAB CB Brontae Harris 

 

Harris, 24, was second-team All-Conference USA for the 2020 season. He wound up going undrafted last week. 

During his three-year career at UAB, Harris recorded 76 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, and 16 pass deflections.

