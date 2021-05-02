Rams Signing UAB CB Brontae Harris

The Los Angeles Rams are signing undrafted UAB CB Brontae Harris to a contract, according to Aaron Wilson.
Harris will be the 10th undrafted free agent signing for the Rams:
- Iowa State WR Landen Akers
- Merrimack DB Jovan Grant
- Texas State WR Jeremiah Haydel
- Pittsburgh S Paris Ford
- Iowa OT Alaric Jackson
- Western Kentucky C Jordan Meredith
- Boston College OLB Max Roberts
- Air Force DT George Silvanic
- BYU S Troy Warner
- UAB CB Brontae Harris
Harris, 24, was second-team All-Conference USA for the 2020 season. He wound up going undrafted last week.
During his three-year career at UAB, Harris recorded 76 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, and 16 pass deflections.
