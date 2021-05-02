Rams Signing UAB CB Brontae Harris

The Los Angeles Rams are signing undrafted UAB CB Brontae Harris to a contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Harris will be the 10th undrafted free agent signing for the Rams:

Iowa State WR Landen Akers Merrimack DB Jovan Grant Texas State WR Jeremiah Haydel Pittsburgh S Paris Ford Iowa OT Alaric Jackson Western Kentucky C Jordan Meredith Boston College OLB Max Roberts Air Force DT George Silvanic BYU S Troy Warner UAB CB Brontae Harris

Harris, 24, was second-team All-Conference USA for the 2020 season. He wound up going undrafted last week.

During his three-year career at UAB, Harris recorded 76 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, and 16 pass deflections.