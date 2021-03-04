Rams Tender ERFAs LB Travin Howard & G Coleman Shelton

The Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday that they’ve tendered offers to exclusive rights free agent LB Travin Howard and G Coleman Shelton.

Howard missed the 2020 season after tearing his meniscus during training camp.

Howard, 24, was selected in the seventh round out of TCU in 2018 by the Rams. He agreed to a four-year, $2,550,668 contract with the Rams that included a $90,668 signing bonus.

Unfortunately, the Rams waived Howard with an injury designation during the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. Los Angeles cut him loose with an injury settlement soon after.

Howard returned to Los Angeles’ practice squad midseason and returned on a futures deal for the 2019 season.

In 2019, Howard appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and recorded 22 total tackles and three pass defenses.