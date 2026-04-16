Rams Unveil Updated Uniforms Ahead Of 2026 Season

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have officially updated their uniforms ahead of the 2026 season.

Cleaner. Bolder. The first step in expanding our closet… pic.twitter.com/YBsF8Z7nBP — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 16, 2026

“As we look ahead to the next decade of Rams football in LA, this refresh is about sharpening what already defines us,” Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick said. “It’s a modern refinement—elevating our identity with clarity and purpose while carrying our history forward, and matching the toughness, precision and competitiveness of our team.”

Threaded with Greatness. pic.twitter.com/2t1vqqf0lt — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 16, 2026

Here are the official updates to the uniforms announced today:

Removals: The Rams chest tag has been removed along with the gradient numbers and pant stripes for a refined look.

Pants Color Options: The addition of the White primary pants complements the current Royal and Sol options allowing for more uniform combinations on game day.

Helmet: The iconic helmet treatment remains unchanged, with the addition of new 3D bumper logos.

Jersey Sleeve: Introduced during the Rivalries uniform, the full modern horn sleeve has been added to both primary jerseys.

Neck Tag: The neck tag features the Sol monogram on Royal backing draped over the collar highlighting the connection to the city.