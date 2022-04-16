Rams Waive DB Kareem Orr

The Los Angeles Rams announced Saturday that they’ve placed DB Kareem Orr on waivers.

Orr, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Chattanooga back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans.

Unfortunately, Orr was waived coming out of the preseason was has been on and off of their practice squad before eventually signing on with the Rams in May of last year.

In 2021, Orr appeared in two games for the Rams and recorded four tackles and no sacks or interceptions.