Rams Waive DB Rashad Torrence From IR With Settlement

According to the wire, the Rams are waiving DB Rashad Torrence from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Torrence, 21, went undrafted out of Florida before catching on with the Rams.
During his two years with Florida, Torrence recorded 112 tackles, three interceptions, and one fumble recovery.
We will have more news on Torrence as it becomes available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!