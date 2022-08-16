Rams Waive Five Players

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Tuesday they have waived five players to get the roster down to 85.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall P Cameron Dicker, T Adrian Ealy, QB Luis Perez, TE Jamal Pettigrew, DB Caesar Dancy-Williams — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 16, 2022

The full list includes:

P Cameron Dicker OT Adrian Ealy QB Luis Perez TE Jamal Pettigrew CB Caesar Dancy-Williams

Perez, 27, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M-Commerce back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Perez had a brief stint on the Rams’ practice squad before signing with the Birmingham Iron of the AAF. After the league folded, he landed with the Eagles for a month before being waived during OTA’s.

From there, he bounced around to various alternative football leagues. He most recently was with the New Jersey Generals in the rebooted USFL, which earned him another crack in the NFL with the Rams this summer.

In 2022, Perez appeared in nine games and made six starts for the Generals. He completed 124 out of 173 pass attempts (71.7 percent) for 1,200 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for a touchdown.