Rams Waive Five Players

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they waived five players on Wednesday.
LA Rams Transactions:
• Waived, No Recall TE Roger Carter, DB T.J. Carter, LB Andrzej Hughes-Murray, DB Daniel Isom, WR Lance McCutcheon
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 17, 2022
The full list of players released by the team includes:
- TE Roger Carter
- DB T.J. Carter
- LB Andrzej Hughes-Murray
- DB Daniel Isom
- WR Lance McCutcheon
Carter, 22, played five seasons at Georgia State before going undrafted in 2022. He caught on with the Rams shortly afterward as an undrafted free agent.
During his five college seasons, Carter caught 96 passes for 1,224 yards (12.8 YPC) and twelve touchdowns.
