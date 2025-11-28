Rams Waive K Joshua Karty

The Los Angeles Rams announced they waived K Joshua Karty on Friday.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Waived, No Recall K Joshua Karty pic.twitter.com/nNIjEa0s7Z — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 28, 2025

Karty, 23, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Stanford.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,158,388 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Karty has appeared in eight games for the Rams and converted 10 of 15 field goal attempts, to go along with 23 of 26 extra point attempts.