Rams Waived WR Tyler Scott

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Rams have waived WR Tyler Scott as they trim the roster down to 53 players.

Scott, 24, a native of Akron, Ohio, was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $4,503,448 rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $915,000 in 2025, but was waived at the end of camp.

He joined the Colts’ practice squad but was released in September. The Seahawks then signed Scott to their squad in October but released him soon after, at which point he caught on with the Rams.

In 2024, Scott appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded one catch for five yards. He also returned eight kicks for 207 yards.