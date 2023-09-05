Rams Waiving DB Shaun Jolly With Injury Designation

Per the wire, the Rams are waiving DB Shaun Jolly with an injury designation.

Jolly, 24, was a three-year starter at Appalachian State and earned first-team all-conference honors in 2019.

He signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Rams signed Jolly off the Browns’ practice squad to their active roster later in the season.

In 2022, Jolly appeared in two games for the Rams but did not record a statistic.