Rams Waiving LB Travin Howard

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Wednesday that they are waiving LB Travin Howard.

The Rams had just re-signed Howard to an RFA tender worth $2.54 million back in April.

Howard, 25, was selected in the seventh round out of TCU in 2018 by the Rams. He agreed to a four-year, $2,550,668 contract with the Rams that included a $90,668 signing bonus.

Unfortunately, the Rams waived Howard with an injury designation during the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. Los Angeles cut him loose with an injury settlement soon after. He returned to Los Angeles’ practice squad midseason and re-signed on a futures deal for the 2019 season, he returned on another one-year deal last offseason.

In 2021, Howard appeared in 12 games and recorded 21 tackles, one interception, and three pass defenses.