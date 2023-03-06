Rams Will Release OLB Leonard Floyd If They Can’t Trade Him

According to Adam Schefter, the Rams are expected to release OLB Leonard Floyd if they’re unsuccessful in finding a trade partner.

Floyd has been a solid and steady pass rusher for his career but was banged up in 2022 and is due $15.5 million in 2023, including a $2 million roster bonus that is due on March 19, per Over the Cap.

Cutting or trading Floyd would save the Rams just $3 million and leave them with $19 million in dead money but Los Angeles appears motivated to clean up their books long-term and take the hit in 2023 if necessary.

They’ve already cut LB Bobby Wagner, are willing to trade CB Jalen Ramsey and have given WR Allen Robinson permission to seek a trade, which would include eating some of his guaranteed salary.

Floyd, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $15.7 million contract when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option worth $13.22 million for the 2020 season.

However, Chicago released Floyd before the option became guaranteed at the start of the 2020 league year. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Rams.

The Rams and Floyd later agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension in 2021. He’s due base salaries of $13.5 million in the final two seasons of the deal.

In 2022, Floyd appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 59 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, nine sacks and one fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 56 edge defender out of 120 qualifying players.

