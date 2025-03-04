Rams Won’t Cut RT Rob Havenstein Or TE Tyler Higbee

Rams RT Rob Havenstein and TE Tyler Higbee are entering the final years of their deal in 2025 and could both be let go to slightly help with cap flexibility.

However, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports both Havenstein and Higbee will be back next season per HC Sean McVay. Havenstein is set to carry a cap number of $11.37 million while Higbee will carry a $8.78 million cap hit as of now.

Havenstein, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $32.5 million extension before the start of the 2018 season.

Havenstein agreed a re-negotiated contract before the 2020 season and agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million extension in September 2022.

In 2024, Havenstein appeared in 11 games for the Rams, starting all of them at right tackle.

Higbee, 32, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He signed a four-year $2.92 million rookie contract, including a $580,860 signing bonus.

Higbee was entering the final year of his deal when he signed a four-year, $29 million extension with the Rams. He was slated to make a base salary of $6.25 million in 2023 when he signed another three-year, $27 million extension.

In 2024, Higbee appeared in three games for the Rams and caught eight passes on 12 targets for 66 yards receiving and two touchdowns.