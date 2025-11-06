The Los Angeles Rams worked out K Rodrigo Blankenship this week, per the NFL transaction wire.

However, they ended up signing K Harrison Mevis, who also took part in the workout, instead.

A former college football standout, Blankenship has been trying to parlay an excellent season in the UFL this past spring into an NFL comeback, and has had a few workouts with teams.

Blankenship, 28, won the Lou Groza award in 2019 given to college football’s best kicker. He also was a Georgia fan favorite because of his unorthodox glasses. He signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

However, he was cut by Indianapolis shortly into the 2022 season. He had a stint on the Cardinals’ practice squad and was promoted to the active roster before being cut with an injury settlement.

Blankenship signed with the Buccaneers in 2023 to compete with Chase McLaughlin for the starting job but was cut again.

He later caught on with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL for the 2025 spring season.

In 2025, Blankenship made 21 of 22 field goal attempts for the Battlehawks (95.5 percent) and was named to the All-UFL team.

For his NFL career, Blankenship is 47 of 56 on field goal attempts (83.9 percent) and 54 of 58 on extra points (93.1 percent).