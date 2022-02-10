Rams WR Cooper Kupp Named Offensive Player Of The Year

Rams WR Cooper Kupp was named the Associated Press 2020 Offensive Player of the Year Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.
A complete WR. A historic season.@CooperKupp is the Offensive Player of the Year! #NFLHonors (by @surface) pic.twitter.com/eNY7EESyq0
— NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2022
Here are the vote totals for this award:
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp: 35
- Colts RB Jonathan Taylor: 10
- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 3
- Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 2
Kupp, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams last year and stands to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.
In 2021, Kupp appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns.
