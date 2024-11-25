Rams WR Demarcus Robinson Arrested For Suspicion Of DUI

Rams WR Demarcus Robinson was arrested for suspicion of DUI and speeding “in excess of 100 MPH” early Monday morning, according to Michael Babcock.

Robinson was cited and “released to a responsible party.”

Robinson, 30, was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.85 million.

The Chiefs brought Robinson back on a one-year deal for two additional seasons. He signed on with the Raiders during the 2022 offseason but was cut loose in August. He landed with the Ravens before the Rams signed him to a one-year contract. From there, he signed another one-year deal with the Rams back in February.

In 2024, Robinson has appeared in 11 games for the Rams and caught 26 passes for 384 yards and six touchdowns.